IN PHOTOS: Arkansas DB Hudson Clark & GF Emma Kelley share snaps from romantic getaway on beach

Arkansas DB Hudson Clark and his girlfriend, Emma Jean Kelley, who is part of the Razorbacks' gymnastics squad, are enjoying the off-season to the fullest. Kelley shared a series of images on Instagram.

The post was captioned:

"Travel lover"

The images show the gymnast holding a large fish which she caught. In another image, the couple shared a kiss on the beach, while in yet another one they posed in front of the Perot Museum of Nature and Science in Dallas, Texas.

Hudson Clark and Emma have been sharing snaps from their adventure on Instagram. Before their latest post, the two took a trip to Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, where they made big splashes in the water and swung from a trapeze.

Emma is often seen at Arkansas football games, cheering on the sidelines for her boyfriend. She declared 2023 her favorite season of college football and uploaded a mini post on her social media account.

While Hudson Clark aims to make a name for himself on the field by delivering his best performance in the next season of college football, Emma Jean Kelley also rose to stardom in the 2023-2024 NCAAW championship game, which was eventually won by the Olivia Dunne-led LSU Lady Tigers.

Hudson Clark's GF's mother is famous Olympian Mary Lou Retton

Emma Jean Keeley's mother is Mary Lou Retton, a retired Olympic gymnast who was the first US female gymnast to win an all-around Olympic gold medal in 1984. She was dubbed the "America's Sweetheart" at the age of 16, the time she won the gold medal.

She went on to become one of the most highly regarded athletes of her time but fell ill with a rare form of pneumonia and fought for her life in ICU. Emma's sister, McKenna Kelley, announced that their mother was hospitalized and that she was unable to pay her medical bills since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The family set up a Spotfund account, which raised $460,000, significantly more than the initial goal of $390,000. Ms. Retton was then discharged from the hospital and continues to recover at her house.