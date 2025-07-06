IN PHOTOS: Carson Beck's sister Kylie turns heads in blue swimwear "rockin' boats" in Miami, Florida

Quarterback Carson Beck has transferred to the University of Miami this year after playing four seasons for the Georgia Bulldogs. His younger sister, Kylie Beck, a former member of Georgia’s cheerleading team, also left Athens along with him.

Ad

According to her social media activity, Kylie is enjoying her time by the sea for now, splitting her days between her hometown Jacksonville and Miami. On Sunday, she shared an Instagram post wearing a two-piece blue swimsuit while relaxing on a boat. The backdrop was the blue waters of Miami.

“Caution: here to rock the boat ⚠️,” the caption of her post read.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Trending

She also shared the post to her Instagram stories with the additional caption:

“Rockin’ boats 🛥️ rockin’ worlds🌎”

@kyliebeck_'s Instagram story

While Kylie is no longer a part of Georgia’s cheerleading team, her support for her brother is the same. In May, when Carson Beck was still in recovery from his right elbow injury, Miami coach Mario Cristobal had shared the news that the quarterback was “almost at 100 percent.” Kylie reposted the news on her Instagram story with the caption:

Ad

“A fighter. An inspirational. A leader. A role model.”

@kyliebeck_'s Instagram story

Kylie Beck is enjoying her time in Florida

It is unclear whether Kylie has moved to Miami to continue her education or to support her brother. But she sure is enjoying her time in Florida.

Ad

The post on Sunday was a follow-up of a similar update the day before, in which she wore a blue ombre two-piece dress set against the backdrop of the Miami coastline and a golden sunset.

“Happy 5th!!!!! #fashionablylate,” she captioned the Saturday post.

Ad

A week earlier, Kylie was in Lakeland, Florida, where she took a carousel of photos in a shimmery silver dress by designer Sherri Hill.

“Wait go ahead I’m gonna get a solo shot,” she wrote in the caption.

Kylie joined the University of Georgia in 2023 and became a member of the Dance Dawgs spirit squad, the same year her brother earned the starting quarterback role for the Bulldogs. Now Carson Beck prepares for his start at Miami. The Hurricanes will open their season on Aug. 31 against Notre Dame.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Garima Garima's inclination for sports began with Pitthu/Seven Stones, then cricket, when she was named the team captain in high school, and slowly built up to badminton, tennis, swimming, baseball, and, most recently, F1. There is no end to her love for Serena Williams, who she admires for her incredible impact not only on the game but on women around the world.



Apart from sports, she loves good storytelling in any form, be it a good fiction book, film, or even a vlog. Photography, going on drives, eating good food, and exercising are the things that keep her sound.



Currently studying the Japanese language, she aims to become fluent by the end of 2026. Know More