IN PHOTOS: Cincinnati alums Jason Kelce and Sauce Gardner back at alma mater for Bearcats' Spring Game showdown

Former Cincinnati Bearcats stars Jason Kelce and Sauce Gardner returned to their alma mater to watch the team's 2024 football spring game on Saturday. The two were spotted conversing at Nippert Stadium, ahead of the annual exhibition game.

Here are some photos of Kelce and Gardner at the stadium:

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Kelce spent five years at Cincinnati from 2006 to 2010 but played just three seasons for the program. He suited up as a linebacker for 34 games before being picked by the Philadelphia Eagles in the sixth round of the 2011 NFL draft.

Kelce played his entire 13-year pro career with the Eagles and helped them win the Super Bowl in 2018. The legendary center earned seven Pro Bowl honors and six First-Team All-Pro selections before announcing his retirement earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Gardner played three seasons as a cornerback at Cincinnati from 2019 to 2021. He racked up 99 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 16 passes defended, nine interceptions and two touchdown interceptions across 33 games for the program. The cornerback also earned three First-Team All-AAC selections.

The New York Jets picked Garnder fourth overall in the 2022 NFL draft. He hit the ground running, winning the Defensive Rookie of the Year award. In two seasons with the Jets, Gardner has earned two Pro Bowl honors and two First-Team All-Pro selections.

What time does the 2024 Cincinnati Bearcats spring game begin?

Cincinnati Bearcats coach Scott Satterfield

The 2024 Cincinnati Bearcats spring game will kick off at noon on Saturday, April 13. The contest will give fans a glimpse of the newcomers, including 17 transfers and 10 early enrollee freshmen.

Earlier this week, Cincinnati coach Scott Satterfield spoke to reporters about how the recruits will add some more depth to his team and improve in all areas.

"The competition is just going to make everyone better and then we will see who is going to rise to the top. We want that from every position!" Satterfield said.

The 2024 Bearcats spring game will not be broadcast live on TV.