In Photos: Deion Sanders’ daughter Deiondra Sanders rocks all demin coord while showing off snippets from early pregnancy

Deion Sanders' daughter Deiondra Sanders took to Instagram to share snippets from early pregnancy. In the photos, she can be seen donning all denim coord and said that she wanted to put something on the timeline of her followers. Deiondra has been resting since undergoing cerclage treatment a few days ago.

Coach Prime's firstborn is expecting her first child with rapper boyfriend Jacquees. She announced her pregnancy back in March, along with giving out details about the medical problems she faced in conceiving. Days ahead of the baby’s gender reveal, she shared a look from early in her pregnancy term.

Here is what Deiondra Sanders said while sharing snippets in all denim coord.

“Still been taking it easy but wanted to put something down y’all timeline. This was #20weeks oh my how my belly has changed since then lol,” she wrote in the caption.

The carousel included some of her solo poses along with a snap with her boyfriend Jacquees. Two of the snaps turned out to be strong messages regarding authenticity and strong women.

Recently, Deiondra underwent a cerclage procedure and is currently recovering from it. It was a precautionary procedure in which a special band or stitch is used to encircle the opening of a weakened cervix during pregnancy. It helps in reducing the risk of a miscarriage or a premature birth of the baby. Deiondra’s due date falls in early September while the gender reveal is scheduled for Saturday, May 18.

Deiondra Sanders forgot the draft day this time due to pregnancy

The 2024 NFL Draft fell last month in Detroit, Michigan. The first round was held on April 25 at the Hart Plaza and Deiondra Sanders forgot about it due to her pregnancy. According to her, she has been out of the loop this year.

"I been so out the loop this year on football. I forgot it was the draft,” she wrote on X.

Caleb Williams went first overall in the draft, a position Deiondra's brother Shedeur Sanders wants to target next year. The 32-year-old has been an ardent supporter of the Colorado football program that her dad has been helming since December 2022. While he improved from the 1-11 overall record to 4-8, there is still a lot of room for the Buffs.