IN PHOTOS: Deion Sanders’ son Shilo Sanders rocks all black look with special tribute to dad featuring Air DT Max 96 sneakers

Deion Sanders' son Shilo Sanders took to Instagram to share snippets from his photoshoot. The Colorado Buffaloes star gave a special tribute to his dad by featuring the Nike Air DT Max 96 shoes. He chose to wear all black for the photoshoot to go with white and black shoes from Coach Prime's signature shoe line.

Nike released the Air DT Max 96 line on Friday and the Coach Prime effect was noticeable. The inventory went flying off the shelves, selling out in just two hours. Shilo urged fans on Instagram to buy the collection when it came back in stock:

“Shop the Nike Air DT Max 96, both sneaker and cleat, plus full apparel collection on Nike.com and select retailers today."

Shilo went with all-black apparel, wearing a t-shirt with Coach Prime's face on it. He paired it up with black trousers and a puffer jacket. The shoes were black on the top with a white outsole and a zebra print on the side. While two snaps showed the cornerback alone, one had him with his two brothers, Shedeur Sanders and Deion Sanders Jr., along with their dad, Deion Sanders.

Shilo's full look for the photoshoot.

Full family boys snap.

A few more releases are inbound, including Diamond Turf 3 colorways and Nike Air Diamond Turf 1.

Shilo Sanders made Deion Sanders proud with his acting debut

Last month, Shilo Sanders made his acting debut on Black Mafia Fridays, playing a young version of his dad. Deion Sanders was proud and let the world know it. The Colorado head coach shared his son's look from the show with a heartwarming message:

“I’m so proud of Shilo Sanders he did the Doggone THANG! Good Lawd the Sanders boys are exercising all the gifts that GOD gave them and having fun living this life that we only get 1 shot at. Live kids Live. #Dad #Bob."

Shilo played a young Prime Time in episode 10 of season three, which was also the season finale.