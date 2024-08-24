IN PHOTOS: Florida State QB DJ Uiagalelei and fiancée Ava Pritchard share romantic snaps from Dublin

Florida State quarterback DJ Uiagalelei will play his first snap for the Seminoles against Georgia Tech in a foreign land. Saturday's game with the Yellow Jackets will be played at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland. To cool off ahead of the matchup, the quarterback and his fiancée, Ava Pritchard, spent some memorable moments in the city.

On Friday, Pritchard uploaded a series of snaps on her Instagram story where she was seen hugging Uiagalelei and wearing a snapback cap with his initials "DJU." The couple also visited historical landmarks like the Saint Patrick Cathedral.

Ava Pritchard and DJ Uiagalelei got engaged in May when the signal-caller proposed to his longtime girlfriend in Hawaii. Ava played for the Clemson Tigers' volleyball team from 2018 to 2021 and was made captain in 2021. She finished her last season with 180 points, 130 kills and 18 digs.

DJ Uiagalelei will take the reins from Jordan Travis to lead Florida State in 2024 CFB season

DJ Uiagalelei is the quarterback who will replace FSU's former star Jordan Travis at the position in the 2024 college football season. Uiagalelei was one of the stars who was brought to the Seminoles via the transfer portal by coach Mike Norvell after Travis left for the NFL.

Before landing at Florida State, the former No. 1 recruit played for Oregon State and then transferred to the Clemson Tigers. There, he was expected to get the starting job, but his time ended when he was replaced by Cade Klubnik in the ACC championship game in 2022.

DJ Uiagalelei said this to The Athletic on why he transferred from the Tigers:

“I didn’t want to do what I was doing at Clemson. I didn’t really like what we did there scheme-wise. I didn’t think we did very much. I thought it was very basic. It didn’t help me out as a quarterback and play to my strengths.

“I wanted to go somewhere that would play to my strengths and go somewhere that would develop me for the NFL. Play-action, work under center, throw the ball deep.”

The Florida State Seminoles will prepare to play their first game of the season against Georgia Tech in Dublin, Ireland, which is why he and his fiancée were seen strolling in the streets of Dublin.

The Week 0 matchup will kick off at 12 p.m. ET and will be broadcast live on ESPN. Fans can also stream it on Fubo, Sling and DirecTV.

