In Photos: Former North Carolina QB Drake Maye’s GF Ann Michael Hudson’s best fashion moments

Former North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye is considered one of the best draft prospects in this year’s draft class. His popularity gave rise to fans wanting to know more about his personal life, especially the star QB's girlfriend.

Maye has been in a relationship with Ann Michael Hudson since high school. She is an active member of the UNC Beta Chi sorority and enjoys her life as a college student. Hudson also posts pictures of her outfits on her social media platform.

5 times Drake Maye’s GF showed off her fashionable side on IG

#1. Ann stuns in a classic combination of orange and white

Ann Michael Hudson wore a simple white blouse and paired it with a short hammock skirt in orange color. She kept the accessory on the minimal side and paired a white sneaker with her outfit. Though her outfit is simple, it is a functional attire for everyday wear.

Image Credit: Ann Michael Hudson’s Instagram post

#2. Ann Michael Hudson puts on her best dress for the formal

Drake Maye and Ann Michael Hudson attended formals in their best attires. While the QB wore a crisp suit, his girlfriend wore a delicate dress with tie patterns in the front. She kept the makeup and jewelry minimal, showing off her natural grace.

Image Credit: Ann Michael Hudson’s IG post

#3. A black dress moment

As everyone knows, opting for a black dress for an event is never a bad idea. Hudson wore a black dress with an interesting silhouette. She opted to wear a blue tie with the dress, thus adding a pop of color to the ensemble.

Image Credit: Ann Michael Hudson’s IG post

#4. A green dress on prom

For prom, Hudson wore a sea green dress with a halter neckline. As always, she kept the overall look simple to seamlessly show off the beauty of the dress.

Image Credit: Ann Michael Hudson’s IG post

#5. A floral moment

Drake Maye’s girlfriend wore a cute floral dress to spend a fun day with her friends. The floral print on the mesh dress also matched her friend's outfit pattern.

Image Credit: Ann Michael Hudson’s IG post