IN PHOTOS: North Carolina QB Drake Maye and GF Ann Michael Hudson pose together in crisp 'formals' ahead of 2024 NFL draft

North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye and his girlfriend Ann Michael Hudson were all smiles as they posed for pictures ahead of the 2024 NFL draft. The QB was dressed formally, wearing a blazer with a shirt, tie, and pants, while his girlfriend stunned in a satin tie-front dress.

The two attended the formal, which is a fun night organized for students to enjoy themselves. Apart from Drake Maye, Ann also posed with her friends.

The caption of the post was:

"Formalities🤎"

The QB has been spending time with his girlfriend in the college off-season. Ann and Drake spent Valentine's Day in a romantic poolside setting.

Last year, Drake May went 269 of 425 for 3,608 yards, 24 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Additionally, he rushed 449 yards for nine touchdowns.

Kurt Warner gave his assessment of Drake Maye as a QB

Kurt Warner, the former St. Louis Rams and Arizona Cardinals quarterback, appeared on Friday's edition of "Get Up." There, the Pro Football Hall of Famer gave his evaluation of Drake Maye as a signal caller.

Warner addressed the Justin Herbert comparison that the North Carolina QB has been receiving. The 52-year-old also highlighted a problem that he saw in Maye.

"I know a lot of people compare him to a Justin Herbert. You definitely see the comparisons," Warner said. "The biggest thing for me is consistency. ... This past year, there were too many layups, too many throws that you just say, 'why did he not make that?' ... So it gives you pause." [00:00:47]

Warner warns fans of the QB's consistency, which could impact when he plays in the NFL.

Apart from Warner, an anonymous NFL coach also warned against Drake Maye, as he could get the coaching staff fired.

Do you think Kurt Warner is correct in his analysis of Drake Maye? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.