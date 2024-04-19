2024 NFL Draft: Kurt Warner explains what gives him pause with Drake Maye in Justin Herbert comparison

Drake Maye has yet to begin his NFL journey, but Kurt Warner's playing career is in the rear-view mirror. Still, the former St. Louis Rams and Arizona Cardinals star is a respected voice when talking about quarterbacks. Warner made a rare appearance on Friday's edition of "Get Up," and one of the topics he addressed was his impressions of Drake Maye.

"I know a lot of people compare him to a Justin Herbert. You definitely see the comparisons. The biggest thing for me is consistency. ... This past year, there were too many layups, too many throws that you just say, 'why did he not make that?' ... So it gives you pause." [00:00:47]

His words warn of a potentially frustrating experience watching the quarterback in the NFL. While fans could see him flash at times, he might make mistakes when it matters the most.

Analysts disagree over Drake Maye's NFL Draft projection

Drake Maye supports NCAA team Duke at North Carolina

Of course, not many analysts had Drake Maye pegged as the top prospect in the NFL draft, so one can only project where exactly he will land. Two names that are nearly ubiquitously ranked above Maye are Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels.

Based on how the analysis has gone over the last several months, not much has budged at the top of the quarterback rankings. Most analysts have predicted Caleb Williams or Jayden Daniels to go to the Chicago Bears with the top overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft. The one not chosen is expected to drop to the Washington Commanders, who have the second overall pick.

After that, however, there appears to be little agreement. Some believe the New England Patriots could trade their pick, take Maye, or even select J.J. McCarthy.

Beyond that, the Arizona Cardinals have been tipped as a potential trade option. However, they still maintain their fourth overall pick, which could give them the option of selecting a wide receiver to reinforce Kyler Murray. On the other hand, they could take Maye, or J.J. McCarthy, blowing up an era and sending journalists into overdrive at their keyboards.

The 2024 NFL draft begins on Thursday, April 25, at 8:00 p.m. ET and the excitement is already building.

