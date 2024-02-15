PHOTO: Drake Maye’s GF Ann Michael shares adorable snap with UNC QB on Valentine’s Day - “Love you always”

North Carolina's dynamic quarterback Drake Maye is enjoying his leisure time alongside girlfriend Ann Michael Hudson with the college football offseason in full swing.

The star QB spent Valentine's Day with Hudson in a lovely poolside setting. Wearing off-white shorts and a light blue shirt, Maye posed for an adorable photo with his girlfriend, who looked stunning in an off-shoulder dress.

Posting the photo on her Instagram story, Ann Michael Hudson captioned it:

"My Valentine❤️ Love you always🥺"

Screenshot via Instagram

The 2023 college football season wasn't that spectacular for Maye. The Tar Heels finished 8-4, as the quarterback went 269 of 425 for 3,608 yards, 24 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He also rushed 449 yards for nine touchdowns.

Having declared for the 2024 NFL draft, Maye's potential has already impressed many in the NFL, positioning him as a sought-after quarterback.

Ann Michael Hudson can't wait for Drake Maye's NFL debut

Ann Michael Hudson, girlfriend of former North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye, is eagerly anticipating his future in the NFL. She expressed her excitement on Instagram when Maye declared for the 2024 draft.

Transitioning from cheering on Saturdays to Sundays, Hudson conveyed her pride, writing:

“Loved cheering you on every Saturday. Guess it will be Sundays now. So proud of you, I love you.”

The former UNC quarterback, reciprocating the sentiment, commented, “Love you.”

Maye's decision to enter the NFL draft also received encouragement from potential rival Caleb Williams. If we look at Maye's NCAA football career, his standout season was in 2022 when he led the Tar Heels to the ACC championship game, accumulating 4,321 passing yards and 38 passing touchdowns. He was named the ACC Player of the Year for his performance.

