IN PHOTOS: FSU cheerleader turns heads in Ireland during Seminoles' Week 0 loss against Georgia Tech

Florida State Seminoles fans might be reeling from the team's shocking Week 0 loss to Georgia Tech on August 24. However, the FSU cheerleaders managed to steal some of the spotlight in Dublin, Ireland.

One cheerleader in particular, Shelby McMullin, went viral during the game as cameras panned to her multiple times. She cheered with vigor while her team struggled on the field.

Have a look at the Seminoles cheerleaders who had a memorable time during the overseas game despite a tough loss.

The Seminoles' disappointing start to the season was unexpected after they went undefeated last season. As FSU’s ranking plummeted from No. 10, at least the cheerleaders were some consolation for the Seminole faithful who traveled across the Atlantic to support their team.

What went wrong for Florida State against Georgia Tech in Ireland?

Mike Norvell wouldn’t have expected such a rocky start to Florida State's 2024 college football season, as the Seminoles were stunned by a 24-21 loss to Georgia Tech in Dublin. Norvell’s men looked far from a top-tier team, struggling on both sides of the ball.

The loss raises serious concerns for a team with high preseason expectations. One key issue for Florida State was its nonexistent rushing attack. FSU managed only 98 yards on the ground, averaging 3.2 yards per carry.

This was a stark contrast from Georgia Tech's run defense last season, which allowed 221 yards per game. Under new defensive coordinator Tyler Santucci, the Yellow Jackets have remarkably improved in that area.

FSU quarterback DJ Uiagalelei also had a tough outing. While his completion rate was decent (19 of 27), the QB struggled to push the ball downfield, recording only two completions of over 20 yards. His inability to stretch the defense limited Florida State’s offensive options.

The Seminoles' defense was another weak point, allowing Georgia Tech to rush for 190 yards and score touchdowns on all three red zone trips. Florida State’s defense couldn't stop the Yellow Jackets from draining the clock in the final minutes as Aiden Birr scored the game-winning field goal.

Norvell’s men have their work cut out with a tough schedule ahead. They’ll face Clemson, Miami, and Notre Dame going into the season. FSU must address these issues quickly if they are to avenge the last season's playoff snub.

While the new 12-team playoff format gives them some breathing room, they can't afford another slip-up if they hope to compete for the ACC title.

