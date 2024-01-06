IN PHOTOS: Jim Harbaugh’s Michigan makes their presence felt as Wolverines arrive in Houston ahead of national championship 2024

The Michigan Wolverines are ready to face the Washington Huskies in the national title game on Monday. The Wolverines (14-0) have overcome a tough matchup against Alabama in a nail-biting Rose Bowl finish. They flew back to Ann Arbor on Tuesday, rested for a day, and resumed their preparations on Wednesday.

Recently, the Wolverine's senior editor, Chris Balas, posted a photo of Jim Harbaugh leading the team as they arrived in Houston on Friday. After his arrival, Harbaugh talked to the media.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Ahead of the national championship in 2024, the coach had positive vibes, told reporters that he slept well on the flight, and was excited to land. Harbaugh also said the Wolverines are one step away from the championship.

“That's our second big flight in a week, all the way from the West Coast to Michigan, and then got right into our preparations and practice,” Harbaugh told reporters. “Another big flight here three days later.”

“Really excited when we landed. I think I fell asleep before we took off out of the air, so got into the air.”

Harbaugh's family did not travel with him, as his wife Sarah Feuerborn and daughter Addison had a basketball game to attend. They will join him tomorrow, he mentioned.

Expand Tweet

The Wolverines had a warm welcome at the Hilton Americas, where their bus was greeted by fans and staff.

Jim Harbaugh extols the Washington Huskies

Jim Harbaugh

The CFP national championship game will pit the No. 1 Michigan Wolverines of the Big Ten Conference against the No. 2 Washington Huskies of the Pac-12 Conference. The game will take place on January 8 at 6:30 p.m. CT, and it will be the 14th meeting between these two teams.

The Wolverines have a slight edge in the series, with eight wins and five losses, including a 31-10 victory in 2021 at their home field.

However, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh praised the Washington Huskies for their impressive season, saying they have proven themselves as the best team in the Pac-12 Conference.

“Really want to congratulate Washington on the tremendous season they've had, you know, they've taken on all comers and come out on top every single week,” Harbaugh said. “To be the best, you’ve gotta beat the best — that’s our mindset and we’re ready to have at it,"

Since 1997, when Michigan shared the national title with Nebraska, it has been ranked No. 1 in the polls for the first time.

This will be their first appearance in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game, and they hope to end their long drought of winning it outright.

Also read: Is Jim Harbaugh leaving Michigan after the CFP National Championship?