IN PHOTOS: Lane Kiffin's daughter Landry Kiffin celebrates friend's birthday in a white corset dress

The Rebels HC Lane Kiffin's daughter, Landry Kiffin, attends Ole Miss and often shares pictures of herself with her friends. This time, the 19-year-old stunned in a white, floral corset dress. She wore the ensemble to a friend's birthday party.

Landry uploaded a series of pictures showcasing herself in the floral dress with her friends, who also wore spring-inspired dresses. The post also included a picture of a donut rack and charcuterie board meant for the guests.

Landry's social life is exciting and fulfilling, as per her Instagram posts. Lane Kiffin's daughter posts pictures with her sorority sister. They go on various vacations and have fun at night parties, and football games.

Lane Kiffin's daughter Landry and her best friend expressed their admiration for each other

Landry Kiffin is part of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority group; she has forged several connections with many people there. But out of all, she is the closest to her best friend, McKenzie Lola. The Ole Miss Kappa Kappa Gamma's Instagram page posted testimonials of both dedicating positive and encouraging words for each other.

The post included a carousel of pictures from their days as toddlers to now as youngsters, enjoying ocean-side meet and greets. The post's caption featured a special message from Lola and Landry to each other.

“From the time we were able to talk, Kenzie and I have been inseparable. Despite moving, different schools, new friends and places, we had a friendship we could always rely on no matter what."

"After being in separate places all of high school, we always hoped to end up at the same college...When she decided on ole miss I was so happy I can’t even explain it! After a short time in Oxford, we were able to grow close with some girls in Kappa and instantly knew these were the people we wanted to surround ourselves," read Landry Kiffin's testimonial.

Lola's testimonial read, “From the time we knew what college was, Landry and I had always dreamt of going to the same college. Growing up constantly moving around and never getting to stay in the same place, I had always hoped for us to finally be together again... little did we know we’d get to live out that dream AND be in the same sorority!!"

It can safely be said that Lane Kiffin's daughter will continue to share exciting and lively shots of herself with her friends because they add richness to her life.