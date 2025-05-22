In Photos: Louisville QB Miller Moss and GF Sia Hildebrand enjoy tropical vacation wearing vibrant outfits in Bora Bora

Miller Moss is having a good time with his holiday ahead of his first season at Louisville and his last in college football. The quarterback played as a starter for USC last season but hit the transfer portal after the season to complete a move to play for the Cardinals.

Before summer activities at Louisville, Moss is spending time with his girlfriend Sia Hildebrand in Bora Bora. The small French Polynesian island is known for its crystal-clear turquoise lagoon, luxurious overwater bungalows and diverse marine life.

Hildebrand shared a carousel of pictures of their moment on the island on her Instagram page on Wednesday. With Miller Moss’ transfer to Louisville, both might not be able to spend much time together in the fall as she continues her education at the USC Marshall School of Business.

Here's a look at the picture shared by Sia Hildebrand as she and Moss appear in vibrant outfits:

With the 2025 college football season fast approaching, Moss has already gained the confidence of his coaches at Louisville. Coach Jeff Brohm spoke highly of him ahead of the spring camp in February, commending his leadership abilities.

“I think he’s a leader in a different way than Tyler, but he’s a very good leader, and he wants to go out on this last year with a bang and to play really good football and to play at a high level. And we want to help him do that.”

Miller Moss is already being compared to his predecessor at Louisville

Miller Moss’ transfer to Louisville comes with many expectations, especially with the performance of his predecessors. Jeff Brohm has had Jack Plummer and Tyler Shough lead his offense since returning to his alma mater in 2023. He believes Moss holds a similar experience.

“I think he can throw a good football," Brohm said, "he’s played a lot of games, he has a ton of experience, Miller had ups and downs, kind of like Tyler, kind of like Jack, but I think he’s played against good football teams, and he’s been battle tested, and I think he’s picked up what we’ve done to this point very well.”

In his sole season as a starter for USC in 2024, Moss threw for 2,555 yards and 18 touchdowns with nine interceptions in nine games. While he experienced some difficulty in the backfield with the Trojans, he's ready to use what he learned from the experience to elevate the Cardinals next season.

