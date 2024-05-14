IN PHOTOS: Miami OL Frankie Tinilau proposes to GF Lorita Estephan with a grand gesture

Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman Frankie Tinilau expressed his love for his girlfriend, Lorita Estephan, in a college football offseason filled with marriage proposals, starting with former Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy and including Colorado wide receiver Travis Hunter.

Tinilau, in his second year with the Hurricanes, popped the question to Estephan in a romantic setting that featured a heart made out of roses, with LED lighting spelling out:

"Will You MARRY ME?"

The couple shared the occasion with family and posted pictures on Instagram to share the news. While Tinilau wore a casual white T-shirt and black chinos with a printed blue overshirt, Estephan wore a black gown. The Instagram post was captioned:

"𝙁𝙤𝙧𝙚𝙫𝙚𝙧 𝙝𝙖𝙨 𝙖 𝙣𝙞𝙘𝙚 💍 𝙩𝙤 𝙞𝙩"

Frankie Tinilau over the years

Frankie Tinilau's journey from rugby to football is an example of sheer determination and adaptability. When he was 14 years of age, Tinilau felt out of place in rugby due to his size and decided to make the switch to football.

His transition to the American football scene saw him move to the United States during COVID-19, where he honed his skills at high schools in California before settling at La Salle, playing as left tackle.

A consensus three-star recruit, Tinilau's potential was recognized early on, which earned him Europe’s Elite U-19 Male Athlete of the Year in 2021. He eventually committed to the Miami Hurricanes as an offensive lineman.

While his true freshman year saw him sidelined due to surgery, Tinilau remained optimistic about his future with the Hurricanes.

Trusting in the abilities of Miami coach Mario Cristobal and offensive line coach Alex Mirabal to develop him, the OL said in 2022:

"I’ve been following Mario since he was at Oregon. Coming out to Miami to play high school (football), and seeing the Oregon staff come out here, seeing the things they did, once they offered, it seemed like the place to be."

The 6-foot-6 offensive lineman from Australia is hell-bent on making an impact for Cristobal's team in the 2024 season.

