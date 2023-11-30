Top 5 Mario Cristobal replacements if Miami head coach leaves the Hurricanes

Mario Cristobal just finished his second season as head coach of the Miami Hurricanes.

Cristobal led the Hurricanes to a 5-7 record in his first season and improved to 7-5 this year. However, Miami did blow one game against Georgia Tech when it decided not to take a knee.

Heading into the off-season, Cristobal is expected to be back as head coach of the Hurricanes. But, should that not happen, here are five possible replacements.

5 replacements for Mario Cristobal

#1, Jimbo Fisher

Jimbo Fisher got fired by Texas A&M

Jimbo Fisher is possibly the most significant name available. He was fired by Texas A&M recently.

As of now, it's uncertain if Fisher has any intention to coach again this upcoming season. But if he does, going to a marquee program like Miami makes a lot of sense.

Fisher has proven he is a great recruiter and can lead his program to a national title.

#2, Willie Fritz

Willie Fritz is the head coach of Tulane

Tulane Green Wave head coach Willie Fritz has been linked to many job openings this off-season.

Fritz has done a great job at Tulane, as he's going 54-46. However, last year, he went 12-2 and is 11-1 this season, playing in the AAC championship game. At this point, Fritz will likely leave Tulane, and Miami would be a good fit for him.

#3, Curt Cignetti

Curt Cignetti is the head coach of JMU

James Madison University has been the talk of college football this season, and Curt Cignetti could be on the move to a better program.

Cignetti has been at JMU since 2019 and is 52-9 as the head coach of the Dukes. With the season JMU had, Cignetti is getting offers for significant roles, and Miami should capitalize on this.

#4, Sherrone Moore

Sherrone Moore was Michigan's interim head coach

Sherrone Moore will likely be under the radar after what he did with the Michigan Wolverines.

After Jim Harbaugh was suspended for three games, Moore took over as interim head coach and led the Wolverines to wins over Penn State and Ohio State. Miami may want to hire a first-time head coach to try and bring the program back to prominence.

#5, Glenn Schumann

Glenn Schumann is the Georgia Bulldogs co-defensive coordinator. He could be looking at a head coaching job if Georgia wins another national title.

The Miami Hurricanes struggled defensively at the time this season, so bringing in one of the top defensive minds in college football makes sense.