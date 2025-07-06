IN PHOTOS: Nebraska QB Dylan Raiola celebrates 4th of July by wake surfing with family at Union Lake, Michigan

Dylan Raiola is looking to build on a promising season as he heads into the upcoming campaign, with many expecting the quarterback to have a breakout year at Nevada. While he’s been putting in the work this summer to prepare, he’s also taken time to relax with his family and loved ones.

In a 4th of July Instagram post shared on Sunday, Raiola uploaded several pictures from his holiday weekend on Union Lake in Michigan.

The post had a carousel of moments, starting with a family selfie that also included his siblings, Dayton and Taylor and his parents. The second slide was a video of him wake surfing. Another moment captured Dylan kissing his mother, Yvonne, on the cheek while aboard a boat. The rest of the post were snapshots that included his dogs and a fireworks show.

“Ua ola loko i ke aloha, E Hoomau Maua Kealoha! ‘Love gives life within, may our love last forever!!’” the caption of the post read.

Former ESPN analyst on areas of improvement for Dylan Raiola

Dylan Raiola showed promise in his freshman season at Nebraska, throwing for 2,819 yards and 13 touchdowns while completing 67.1% of his passes. But mistakes, including 11 interceptions and taking unnecessary sacks (against Illinois), held him back.

In light of this, former ESPN analyst David Pollack, on Tuesday’s episode of his show “See Ball Get Ball,” said:

“To me, watching him a year ago, the negative plays. Got to get those out of the equation. I think about OT versus Illinois, and just continuing to go backwards and trying to make plays, and just year two. Dana Holgorsen, by the way, I think helps.”

Pollack mentioned new offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen, who brings an Air Raid offense, which is built around quick decisions and simpler reads, which could help a young quarterback like Dylan Raiola.

Pollack made his comments in reference to Nebraska’s 31-24 overtime loss to Illinois in Week 4 of the 2024 season, where Raiola kept trying to extend plays that did not pan out as he'd hoped they would. However, now with more experience and a new OC, things could turn around as the Cornhuskers open their 2025 season against Cincinnati on Aug. 29 at home.

