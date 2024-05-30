IN PHOTOS: Nebraska QB Dylan Raiola and sister Taylor mark their support for Atlanta Braves

Dylan Raiola and his sister, Taylor Raiola, took to Instagram to share snippets of them attending the MLB game between the Atlanta Braves and the Washington Nationals. The Arizona natives marked their support for the Braves in a crucial National League East series. The Nebraska Cornhuskers QB cheered at the ballpark, but it wasn't enough to get a win for the Braves.

Raiola will be starting his college football career with the Cornhuskers in the 2024 season. He is touted to be one of the best prospects in the 2024 recruitment class and might just be a steal for Nebraska. But he couldn't let go of his first love of baseball and made it a point to attend a game before the football season began.

Here are the snaps shared by Nebraska Cornhuskers QB Dylan Raiola and his sister Taylor Raiola cheering for the Atlanta Braves.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Dylan Raiola's shoutout to Spencer Schwellenbach. (Credit: Instagram)

Dylan and Taylor cheering for the Braves. (Instagram)

Raiola gave a special shoutout to Nebraska alumni Spencer Schwellenbach, who took the field for the Braves for the first time. The Michigan native, who became the first Braves starter to jump from Double-A to Majors in 13 years, struck out five Nationals hitters in as many innings. But one single mistake, a three run homer by Lane Thomas, turned his otherwise fabulous debut into a mixed one.

Coupled with almost no run support from his team’s hitters, Schwellenbach ended his first MLB game on the losing side as the home team fell to the Nationals with a 7-2 scoreline. Still, he made his mark on Dylan Raiola and others present in the ballpark.

A look at Dylan Raiola’s football career so far

Dylan Raiola played his high school senior year at Buford, Georgia, and took his team to an incredible 11-2 year. The Wolves made it to the quarterfinals of the state championship as their QB threw for 2,819 passing yards in 159 completions out of 250 pass attempts. He threw 34 passing touchdowns in the season and was intercepted by the opposing defense just once in the entire year.

Apart from having an ‘NFL quality arm’, according to 247 Sports Andrew Irving, he also showed his athletic ability when he ran for three rushing touchdowns. His reflexes aren't a problem, as he has shown it from his days as a basketball catcher and his arm ability has helped due to his pitching from the mound. So all in all, he is a true five-star prospect, ready to take the Cornhuskers to the next level.