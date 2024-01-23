IN PHOTOS: Nick Saban’s daughter-in-law Samira Saban takes out time for girl-gang, days after former Alabama HC announces retirement

Nick Saban's daughter-in-law Samira Saban is hitting the headlines these days for her social media posts. Samira was recently seen with her girl gang as they posed for a group photo in a restaurant.

Standing at the end of the picture that was posted on Instagram by her friend, Kelyn Marmolejo, Nick's daughter-in-law looked as radiant as ever.

Rocking a bright pink top with black denim and boots, Samira completed her look with a long grey jacket. She even reposted the photo on her Instagram story. Her friend, Kelyn, captioned the post,

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

"Back like we never left 💪🏼🔥"

Samira too commented on the picture, saying,

"And never will, love you!! ❤️"

Have a look:

Screenshot via Instagram

Also read: Nick Saban's daughter-in-law Samira Saban gets emotional as shop in Tuscaloosa pays tribute to former Alabama HC

Samira Saban grandly announced Alabama's arrival at the Rose Bowl

Back when the Rose Bowl fever was at an all-time high, Alabama's arrival in Los Angeles received a grand announcement courtesy of Samira Saban. As the No. 5 Alabama Crimson Tide prepared to face off against the No. 1 Michigan Wolverines on New Year’s Day, Samira too made her arrival in Los Angeles known.

Taking to Instagram, Samira shared a story featuring the Alabama team bus, adorned with a proclamation:

"The granddaddy of them all."

Screenshot via Instagram

Since Week 1 of the 2023 college football season, Samira has been a vocal advocate for the Tide, regularly sharing gameday clips or promoting Alabama's football program through social media, like her Marvel-inspired trailer IG story. Her gameday outfits were also a hit among the fans.

Also read: Nick Saban’s daughter-in-law Samira Saban has fun in the snow with husband, Nicholas, days after former Alabama HC announces retirement