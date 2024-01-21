Nick Saban’s daughter-in-law Samira Saban has fun time in snow with husband Nicholas, days after former Alabama HC announces retirement

Nick Saban's daughter-in-law, Samira Saban, shared a series of stories on Instagram, having fun in the snow with her husband and former Alabama coach's adopted son, Nicholas Saban, just days after the legendary coach announced his retirement.

While Samira was wearing a long grey hoodie jacket while rocking a pastel cream beanie, Nicholas countered the snowy weather with a hoodie jacket, blue denim and boots.

The couple snapped an adorable picture with a snowman wearing a brown chequered muffler and a grey twill cap. Have a look:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Screenshot via Instagram

Nick Saban dropped a bombshell on the college football community, announcing his retirement as Alabama coach after being at the helm for 17 years. It has been a week now, and life continues for Saban and his family members.

Along with Nick's daughter, Kristen Saban, Samira, too, has been a vocal supporter of the Crimson Tide. Present at Alabama's home game in Tuscaloosa, Samira garnered attention throughout the 2023 college football season for her gameday outfits.

Also read: WATCH: Nick Saban’s daughter-in-law Samira Saban shares adorable snippet of Alabama HC and Miss Terry dancing - “Will never get over our wedding day”

Samira Saban gets emotional after shop's tribute to Alabama HC

The Tuscaloosa community continues to shower tributes after Nick Saban’s retirement. A local shop expressed gratitude with a banner that read:

"Thank You Coach Saban! 17 great years, 6 national championships."

The gesture stirred emotions, and Nick Saban's daughter-in-law couldn't contain her feelings and took to Instagram to post a story with teary-eye emojis. Have a look:

Screenshot via Instagram

Samira has become a beloved figure among Alabama fans. Her passionate allegiance to the Tide earned her hero status with an Instagram post where she expressed distaste for the Tennessee Volunteers before a crucial clash in October.

Also read: Nick Saban: 5 times Nick Saban's daughter-in-law Samira Saban cheered on Alabama like a true fan