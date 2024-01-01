Nick Saban’s daughter-in-law Samira Saban and Kristen Saban pop the champagne celebrating new year

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban's daughter, Kristen Saban, celebrated the New Year with sister-in-law Samira Saban. They popped open a champagne bottle as the earth completed another round around the sun.

Samira and Kristen Saban shared a photo of both posing and Kristen holding a champagne bottle in her hand. It was shared a day before the Alabama Crimson Tide started their college football playoffs campaign with the Rose Bowl.

Here is the snippet of the Saban's New Year celebration.

Credit: Samira Saban IG

Before celebrating with champagne, the duo had a hearty meal. There, Samira Saban shared a heartfelt note she had received from Coach Saban's wife, Terry Saban. In the note, Miss Terry explained how female elephants protect each other and declared the women in her life were like that.

Credit: Samira Saban IG

The New Year celebrations will continue through New Year's Day on Monday. However, Samira and Kristen Saban will be at the Rose Bowl to witness the semi-final clash between the Crimson Tide and the Michigan Wolverines. The Saban family has been camping in California for days, and it is finally showtime.

How did Alabama fare against Michigan before the Rose Bowl on Monday?

Alabama has fared pretty well against the Wolverines in the past. Both teams play at different conferences and do not meet every year. They have faced each other just five times before this Rose Bowl clash, with Alabama leading the series 3-2.

Head coach Nick Saban and James Smith, #47 of the Alabama Crimson Tide, celebrate after defeating the Georgia Bulldogs 27-24 in the SEC Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 02, 2023, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Both teams have met twice in the Nick Saban era, and the Crimson Tide have prevailed both times. They first met in 2012, with Alabama winning 41-14 in that Cowboys Kickoff Classic. They then met in the 2020 Citrus Bowl, wherein Saban's team won 35-16. So Coach Saban would want to retain his streak against his yesteryear Big Ten rivals (from when he coached the Michigan State Spartans).

