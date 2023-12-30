5 times Nick Saban’s daughter-in-law Samira Saban cheered on Alabama like a true fan

Nick Saban’s daughter-in-law, Samira Saban, has supported the No. 5 Alabama Crimson Tide through thick and thin. She is a true Bama fan and proved that throughout the 2023 college football season.

Samira Saban has settled in Pasadena with the Crimson Tide ready to face the No. 1 Michigan Wolverines. The two will clash in the Rose Bowl on Monday.

With the Wolverines boasting an undefeated season under coach Jim Harbaugh, Nick Saban and Co. will require all the support they can get. Don't worry, Samira Saban has them covered.

This article explores five times that Nick Saban's daughter-in-law has cheered on Alabama like a die-hard fan:

1. Alabama qualifies for the College Football Playoff

Samira Saban, Kristen Saban and other members of Nick Saban's family were glued to the television as the College Football Playoff committee was to announce the finalists for the playoffs.

Their reaction was one to watch when they finally got confirmation that Alabama made it to the CFP. Samira was jumping arm-in-arm with Kristen Saban and Miss Terry, Nick Saban's wife. Have a look:

2. Alabama Crimson Tide vs Vanderbilt Commodores (2022)

This was when Nick Saban's team crushed the Commodores by 55-3 in a Week 4 game of the 2022 season. Samira Saban posted a picture with her husband and daughter with a background graphic befitting Alabama's aura in college football. The graphic read,

"Be a champion."

Samira captioned the post,

"What the sign says."

3. Samira Saban takes a dig at Georgia as Alabama defeats Georgia for the SEC championship (2021)

In 2021, emotions were high during an intense game between Alabama and Georgia for the SEC Championship. In a har-fought battle, Nick Saban prevailed over Kirby Smart as the Crimson Tide defeated the Bulldogs by 41-24.

Amidst the celebrations after the game, Samira Saban posed for a funny picture with Saban's daughter, Kristen Saban, while taking a dig at Georgia. She captioned the post,

"You gotta be quicker than that 🎣"

As evident, Samira Saban never misses an opportunity to stamp Alabama's supremacy.

4. Alabama vs LSU Tigers (5 Nov., 2023)

Before the game vs. the LSU Tigers began, the consensus was that Nick Saban would face tough competition from the LSU Tigers. This would permanently dent Alabama's hopes of making it to the CFP.

However, the Crimson Tide easily rolled past LSU, winning 42-28. Nick Saban's daughter-in-law posed for a reel after the final score, rocking her black fur outfit with a red cropped jacket. She captioned the post,

"Roll tide."

5. Samir Saban marks her presence as Alabama takes on Michigan (1 Jan., 2024)

The Rose Bowl between the No. 1 Michigan Wolverines and the No.5 Alabama Crimson Tide promises to be one of the biggest games of the 2023 college football season.

As expected, Samira Saban was already in Pasadena as she welcomed Alabama's team bus. The bus had a phrase written on its side, saying,

"The granddaddy of them all."

Screenshot via Instagram (@smearrrrrr)

