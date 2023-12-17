WATCH: Nick Saban’s daughter-in-law Samira Saban gets in the Christmas spirit with a delicious twist

Festivities and celebrations are catching pace with Christmas just around the corner. Nick Saban's daughter-in-law, Samira Saban, has also caught on to the festive train.

In an Instagram story, Samira is seen having dinner with her close friends - Jenn Willoughby and Kira Jackson. In the video, Kira can be seen asking for a food item, as she says:

"Can I have that bowl?"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

As soon as Kira realizes that Samira Saban is recording their small dinner party, she poses for the camera, flashing the peace sign. Samira then pans the camera towards Jean who just waves hello in a casual fashion.

Expand Tweet

In another story, the three posed together for a picture, wearing chic black shirts on the stairs.

Screenshot via Instagram (@smearrrrrr)

Samira Saban was a constant presence at the Bryant-Denny stadium during the regular season, cheering for the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Can Nick Saban halt Harbaugh's unbeaten streak?

Michigan and Alabama are set to lock horns in the College Football Playoff. At one end is Jim Harbaugh, who has been dealing with a lot this season owing to his involvement in the alleged sign-stealing scandal.

On the other hand, there is the legendary Nick Saban whose team made the cut for a playoff spot by snubbing the undefeated Florida State Seminoles.

The burning question lingering among fans is whether Nick Saban has a strategy in his arsenal to thwart Jim Harbaugh's flawless Wolverine machine. Alabama's regular-season journey was a rollercoaster.

Offensive struggle was clear as day in the initial part of the season but they managed to turn it around by seizing the SEC title against the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs.

On the flip side, Michigan faced no such struggles. Following their business-as-usual approach, Harbaugh’s team is undefeated in the regular season. The only thing worrying them is the looming cloud of a sign-stealing scandal that has ignited controversy across the conference.

Alabama's head coach, Nick Saban, acknowledged the Wolverines on 'The Pat McAfee Show'. Praising their talent and formidable offense and defense, Saban highlighted Michigan's creativity as they utilize diverse formations, motions, and stunts that pose a unique challenge.

The grand stage is set for the Rose Bowl game on January 1. Michigan, boasting a perfect 13-0 record, squares off against Alabama, who are at 12-1. Fans will truly witness a clash of titans.

Will Saban's tactical acumen prove decisive, or can Harbaugh's Wolverines continue their triumphant march? The answers will unfold in a showdown that promises to be a highlight of the 2023 college football season.

Here is the inaugural Sportskeeda All-America Team 2023 – the best of college football this season