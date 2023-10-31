Nick Saban's daughter-in-law Samira Saban reacts to former Alabama star Jalen Hurts' recent success against Washington Commanders

Samira Saban, daughter-in-law of Alabama coach Nick Saban took to her Instagram to share a picture of former Crimson Tide alumni Jalen Hurts. The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback played for Alabama from 2016-2018.

The Eagles are on a hot streak winning their last seven games in the NFL. In their latest victory against the Washington Commanders (3-5 NFC East), star QB Jalen Hurts delivered a performance for the ages, as he threw for four touchdowns. Antonio Brown was another standout performer for the Eagles who received two of those passes from Hurts.

Samira also joined in the party on social media with a celebratory post for the Eagles, with 7-1 (their NFL record this season) written on the picture. Have a look at Samira Saban's story:

Image via Instagram (@smearrrrrr)

Hurts turned back the clock after he helped the Eagles rally back in the game after trailing at halftime. Hurts did all this when playing with an injured knee and seemed hesitant to make runs due to his injury.

Over the past weeks, when asked about the injury, Hurts has not given a definitive answer. He said:

"I told you guys I really don’t wanna speak on it anymore."

Washington Commanders defeated by high-flying Jalen Hurts

In a game full of twists and turns, the high-flying Philadelphia Eagles managed to pull off a miraculous victory against the Washington Commanders by 38-31. Washington’s quarterback, Sam Howell had an outstanding game, throwing for four touchdowns but it was the heroics of former Alabama QB Jalen Hurts that took the Eagles home.

The Eagles found themselves trailing for most of the game. They finally seized the lead in the fourth quarter. One of the pivotal moments of the game occurred during the third quarter when the Eagles fumbled at the goal line while attempting their signature play, the "Brotherly Shove." This involves pushing quarterback Jalen Hurts into the end zone.

Nevertheless, the Eagles managed to bounce back from their red zone woes. They scored 21 points in the fourth quarter with A.J. Brown coming up clutch, catching two crucial touchdown passes, one of them being one-handed.

Despite their victory, the Eagles have some kinks to iron out, especially in their defense, before they face the Dallas Cowboys in Week 9.