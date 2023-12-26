"Alabama could be Michigan's worst nightmare": CFB podcaster makes bold claims as countdown begins for Rose Bowl showdown

The Rose Bowl showdown between Alabama Crimson Tide and Michigan Wolverines is getting closer by the second, and fans cannot wait. However, college football podcaster Jim Dunaway created a stir when he said this on The Next Round podcast:

“Alabama could be Michigan's worst nightmare.”

This came after the Crimson Tide ended the 29-game winning streak of Georgia with a score of 27-24. Alabama, the SEC champion, poses a unique challenge for the Wolverines.

Joining Dunaway on the podcast was Western Michigan University head football coach Lance Taylor. He contended that Michigan might have played conservatively offensively throughout the season, relying on a tried-and-true game plan.

Jim Harbaugh and Co. have found strength in their defense this season, although against less explosive offenses. Several CFB analysts argue that the Wolverines' defensive statistics are inflated.

If we look at the offensive rankings of the teams that the Wolverines have faced, half were ranked 100+ in the country (meaning terrible offenses).

Ohio State at 37 was the best offense they played, and UNLV was the second-best offense at 46. In contrast, Alabama has played six of the top 20 offenses in the country.

Michigan will face the 'Jalen Milroe' problem in the Rose Bowl

The wildcard in this Rose Bowl equation is Alabama's quarterback, Jalen Milroe, whom the Wolverines' defense has not faced before. Praising Milroe, Dunaway said,

“It's a different animal that's coming at him this time. Reminds me of some old Ohio State quarterbacks of yesteryear.”

Co-host Ryan Brown pointed out,

“What I find it interesting with Milroe is the more he's run later in the year, maybe the better Alabama has played. 20 carries, 155 yards, four touchdowns against LSU was massive in that game of a lot of called and design runs. Fewer design runs against Auburn, he still though had 18 carries, 170 yards and those are rushes on plays that were broken down.”

The momentum of the discussion then shifted to Nick Saban, who has six national titles with Alabama. However, the popular belief is that the 2023 season is one of Saban's best coaching performances. This is due to the Crimson Tide's resurgence after a challenging loss to Texas early in the season.

As the Rose Bowl countdown ticks away, the clash of these football titans promises an intense game. Looks like Alabama will indeed be the ultimate test for Jim Harbaugh on the road to Pasadena.

