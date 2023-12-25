Jim Harbaugh to Chargers rumor takes new turn, Michigan hits new $125 million benchmark with latest contract extension offer

The Jim Harbaugh story is getting interesting with each passing day. Apart from ensuring No. 1-ranked Michigan is ready for its CFP semifinal game against Alabama, he has another critical personal decision to make. Apparently, Harbaugh has to decide whether to continue his coaching career with the Wolverines or jump ship and transition to the NFL.

Recently, the rumor mill started churning about the LA Chargers showing an interest in hiring Jim Harbaugh as the replacement for Brandon Staley, who was fired on Dec. 15. However, there was no concrete evidence that the Michigan coach was looking for a change.

It has also come to light that the Wolverines have reportedly offered Harbaugh a 10-year, $245 million extension, meaning he will be in Ann Arbor for a few more years.

However, a catch is attached to this extension offered by Michigan to stop him from possibly leaving for the NFL. Ian Rapoport reported that, in a clause stated in the contract, Jim Harbaugh cannot transition to the NFL till the end of the 2024 season.

While he has yet to sign the contract, accepting this offer means that Michigan fans can expect Harbaugh to stay loyal for another season in Ann Arbor.

But the vital thing to know is that whatever decision he takes, the ball is already in his court—making these reports public means that both Michigan and Los Angeles will be desperate to avail Jim Harbaugh's services. And the team that makes the highest bid will get him, which is a win-win situation monetarily for Harbaugh either way.

What will the LA Chargers have to do to acquire Jim Harbaugh?

The path ahead is simple for the LA Chargers. If they want to bring in Harbaugh as their new coach, then they will have to make an offer that exceeds the current $125 million deal reportedly placed on the table by Michigan. The more Harbaugh delays his decision, the more a bidding war will occur between these two teams.

Rapoport also reported that the New York Jets top brass is also looking at Harbaugh and might make a move in 2024.

Will Harbaugh be back for another season with the Wolverines? Or will the Chargers or the Jets bow down to his demands and bring him back to the NFL after nearly a decade?

