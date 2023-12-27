Nick Saban and the No. 5 Alabama Crimson Tide will not be short of known supporters when they take on the No. 1 Michigan Wolverines in the Rose Bowl game on Jan. 1.

Saban's daughter-in-law, Samira Saban, has landed in Los Angeles and posted a story on her Instagram featuring the Alabama team bus. Carved on the side of the bus was the phrase:

“The granddaddy of them all.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Screenshot via Instagram (@smearrrrrr)

Samira Saban is a vocal supporter of the Tide, be it from posting gameday clips to Bama's latest recruitment trailer ft. Marvel. Nick Saban's daughter-in-law never lags in expressing her commitment to the team.

Nick Saban and his 'Free Agency' transfer portal

The name, image and likeness deals have altered the teams' approach in the transfer portal. While college football programs are in the early signing period, Alabama coach Nick Saban discussed his team's approach to the transfer portal.

In an era where teams seek immediate impact players, the transfer portal has become a pivotal tool for coaches to address specific needs and bolster their rosters with seasoned talent.

Nick Saban, during an interview on "The Pat McAfee Show," likened the transfer portal to "free agency," saying:

“Basically, we look at the transfer portal a lot like free agency. If we have a need on our team, because if a guy is going to transfer, he probably needs to play. He’s looking for a place to play. So, it’s important for him to be able to play. It’s important for you to be able to need him to play.

“So, we look at the transfer portal like, if we’re missing maybe a left tackle, or we’re missing a linebacker on defense – whatever the position is – we’re really searching to try to compliment our roster with guys that we can get from the transfer portal.”

While the Crimson Tide secured the second-ranked recruiting class for the year, their commitment from the transfer portal for the 2024 season stands at just one player.

Interestingly, Saban's approach contrasts sharply with that of his friend and Colorado Buffaloes coach, Deion Sanders. Sanders, who orchestrated a remarkable roster transformation using the transfer portal, continues to prioritize immediate impact through strategic acquisitions.

Here is the inaugural Sportskeeda All-America Team 2023 – the best of college football this season