Alabama coach Nick Saban announced his retirement on Wednesday, causing a wave of emotions to overflow in the college football fraternity. An era has ended for coach Saban and Alabama, who are parting ways after 17 years.

Saban's daughter-in-law, Samira Saban, is joining in on the emotional roller-coaster the family is going through. She shared a story on Instagram featuring an adorable moment from her wedding with Nicholas Saban last year.

Nick Saban, famous for his no-nonsense attitude and serious mood, is seen letting go of all the tension in the video. Wearing a black tuxedo, the ex-Alabama coach is dancing with his wife, Miss Terry, who is dressed in a blue dress. Samira Saban captioned the post:

"Will never get over our wedding ❤️"

Have a look at the former Alabama HC with his dancing shoes on and busting some moves at the wedding:

Nick Saban retired to benefit Alabama football

Nick Saban's retirement bombshell caught everyone by surprise, prompting immediate speculation about the reasons behind his decision. Putting the rumors to rest, Saban clarified that he made this choice to secure the future success of Alabama football.

In an interview with ESPN, Saban emphasized his desire to depart while Alabama remains a powerhouse in college football, poised for consistent contention in conference and national championships.

“The last few days have been hard,” Saban said. “But, look, it’s kind of like I told the players. I was going to go in there and ask them to get 100% committed to coming back and trying to win a championship, but I’ve always said that I didn’t want to ride the program down.”

The 72-year-old coaching legend, with seven national titles under his belt, revealed that he decided to retire after returning from a recent trip to his Florida residence.

"The same old issue always sort of came up — how long are you going to do this for?" Saban said.

Even while stepping down, Saban expressed his commitment to Alabama:

"I’m still going to have a presence here at the university in some form."

Despite the retirement, he remains dedicated to supporting the current coaching staff and players, ensuring a smooth transition for the Alabama Crimson Tide.

