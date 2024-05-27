IN PHOTOS: Nick Saban's DIL Samira Saban shares heartwarming photos from the annual Nick's Kids Foundation event on IG

Nick Saban's daughter-in-law, Samira Saban, uploaded a series of pictures on her Instagram. The pictures included a wholesome snap of the seven-time national champ with his wife, Miss Terry, and son, Nicholas Saban.

The snaps were from the annual Nick's Kids Foundation event, a nonprofit led by the former HC and his wife to help the Alabama and the Southeast communities. The event features golf tournaments and luncheons where donations are collected. The funds raised are used to support child welfare initiatives and improve education.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

As per the foundation's official website, it was established in 1998 and has donated nearly $12 million dollars to date.

Nick Saban announced a career development program for former Alabama players at the event

Former Alabama head coach Nick Saban has found another way to be around the Crimson Tide. In an effort to continue his philanthropic mission in retirement, Saban and Miss Terry announced that they are in the process of launching a career development program for former Alabama football players.

Talking to media reporters at the Old Overton Club in Birmingham, he said (per AL.com):

“You know, when players get finished with playing, they aren’t done with me. We have so many great resources to help these guys move on to the next career. That’s something we want to get organized and do a better job of. Projects like that, I’ve never had a chance to do that."

The program will reach out to former athletes, offering them a better chance to succeed beyond their sports careers. Additionally, it will assist athletes in gaining better career opportunities.

"So that’s helping them develop as people," Nick Saban said. "Helping them develop a better career off the field which means graduating from school, and see if we can help them develop a career on the field and maybe play at the next level someday.

“But that last one doesn’t last long, so eventually you’ve got to have that next career. ... You’re preparing yourself for when you can’t play football when you go to college.”

Despite Nick Saban's involvement in many charitable organizations, he will open up his time to remain active in football by holding an office in Bryant-Denny Stadium. His expertise and unmatchable knowledge will help administrators in furthering the athletic division of the program.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Alabama Crimson Tide Fan? Check out the latest Crimson Tide depth chart, schedule, and team roster updates all in one place!