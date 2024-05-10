In Photos: Nick Saban and wife Miss Terry join Alabama crew to build 21st Habitat for Humanity Home in Tuscaloosa 

Nick Saban and Miss Terry, alongside the Alabama crew, dedicated themselves to a noble cause, contributing to the construction of the 21st Habitat for Humanity Home in Tuscaloosa. This endeavor is part of the Saban's philanthropic journey, particularly with their commitment to Habitat Tuscaloosa following the devastating EF-4 tornado in 2011.

Their nonprofit organization - “Nick's Kids,” funds the construction of Habitat homes, with each house symbolizing significant milestones for the Alabama football program. From national championships to conference victories, the Sabans' generosity is leaving an imprint on the Tuscaloosa community.

“Nick & Terry basically put us on the map with their patronage. They made other people take a closer look at us and want to partner with us, too. We've built 104 houses with two more nearly done since that tornado, and 21 of those are Nick's Kids houses,” said Ellen Potts [Executive director of Habitat Tuscaloosa] as per TUSCALOOSA THREAD..

The latest Habitat home, affectionately known as the “LANK House", pays tribute to the determination of the 2023 Crimson Tide football team. Despite early setbacks, the team defied expectations, finishing the 2023 season, 12-2, with an SEC Championship triumph.

Nick Saban and Miss Terry donate "LANK House"

The Saban's showed their commitment to community upliftment by donating the "LANK House." Its name derives from the team's motto "Let All Naysayers Know," capturing Alabama’s determination to overcome adversity and inspire positive change.

Jinaka Chambers, the recipient of this generous donation, expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to call the LANK House her home. The Chambers family contributed over 250 hours towards the construction of her home.

“It is very exciting. I am a huge Alabama fan and alumnus and I came [to Bama] in 2007 with Coach Saban. It means so much to me. It’s the last championship house and it’s very special. I love the team Jalen Milroe and Terrion for coming up with Lank.”

Through initiatives like the LANK House, Nick Saban and Miss Terry have continued to make a meaningful impact, reinforcing the bonds of unity in Tuscaloosa.

