“Try to get that picture with Nick Saban” - How 3-star LB Myles Johnson’s mother’s innocent request landed him offer from Alabama

Myles Johnson, a three-star linebacker, according to 247Sports, has a unique story as to how he landed with the Alabama Crimson Tide. Last June, as Johnson attended a camp, his mother gave him some unique advice to go and get a picture with Nick Saban or shake his hand.

“Try to get that picture with Nick Saban,” Jeneiri Mckenzie said, via The Athletic. “Or try to shake his hand.”

Johnson is a three-star linebacker in the Class of 2025 as he says he's been an Alabama Crimson Tide fan for as long as he can remember. When he went to the Crimson Tide camp, he says he didn't have much recruiting interest, but went for the experience.

“I had no stars. Really no big (recruiting) interest,” Johnson said. “I had two offers. I had one from Tuskegee and one from Liberty University. I just came in there wanting to get better. I just wanted to experience the culture of Alabama.”

Although Johnson didn't have any recruiting interest from Alabama after the camp, he was told Saban wanted to see him.

Johnson went upstairs to Saban's office and the legendary coach gave him a scholarship offer and he immediately called his mom.

“I couldn’t believe it. I was in disbelief,” Johnson said. “I called (my mom) and said, ‘Ma, I got your picture for you.’ And she couldn’t believe it. She was so excited... She was really speechless, honestly. She thought I was lying. I told her I was being for real.”

After Johnson announced that he had the offer from Alabama on social media, his recruitment blew up and he received more D-1 offers before he even left Tuscaloosa.

Myles Johnson opening up his recruiting after Nick Saban's retirement

Following Nick Saban's retirement, Johnson has opened up his recruitment again.

Johnson has been talking to the coaching staff and says he's open to visiting other schools but ultimately believes he will sign with Alabama.

“I grew up an Alabama fan, watching Alabama football,” he said. “So it’s a dream come true.”

Johnson has received offers from Florida, LSU, Ole Miss, Washington, Mississippi State and others after he got the offer from Alabama.

