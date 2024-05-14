IN PHOTOS: Ohio State QB Julian Sayin and GF Gabrielle Fowler twin outfits for prom date with each other and friends

Ohio State Buckeyes QB Julian Sayin and his girlfriend Gabrielle Fowler attended their school’s prom with each other. Accompanying them were their friends.

The couple wore matching, all-black outfits for the event. Saying wore a black suit paired with a white button down and Fowler wore a black dress with a sweetheart neckline. Both of them wore pink and green colored boutonnieres.

Julian Sayin and Gabrielle Fowler also posed with their friends, who also wore their best outfits for the night. Gabrielle posted a bunch of their prom photos on Instagram, with the caption:

“Prom with my favorite people.”

Sayin and his girlfriend have been spending the off-season together. The two often share romantic pictures of each other from the trips they take. Just last month, the two shared pictures of their summer vacation on the beaches of La Jolla, California.

Julian Sayin transferred from Alabama to Ohio State after Nick Saban announced his retirement

Former Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban retired from his position in January. His retirement led one of the top recruits to leave Alabama without even playing a game for them.

Julian Sayin entered the transfer portal as he originally wanted to play under Saban. But since the former coach had stepped down from the position, Sayin decided to explore his options.

While talking to On3 Sports, Julian Sayin shares what lured him to Alabama. He also revealed that LSU was the closest contender and that Georgia, Ohio State, and Texas were also on his list.

"You think of the consistency, the standard," Sayin told to On3.com. "The track record with quarterbacks, with winning games, draft picks, it's the standard of college football."

Sayin eventually transferred to the Ohio State Buckeyes over Georgia, LSU and Texas. The Buckeyes could restock the QB room after 2023 Kyle McCord transferred to Syracuse.

The Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day will need to decide which signal-caller will start for the team next season. Will Howard, Devin Brown, Lincoln Kienholz, and Air Noland will all be fighting for the QB1 spot on the team.