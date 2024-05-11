IN PHOTOS: Ohio State’s Sonny Styles and hooper GF Kaia Henderson share romantic IG dump of their tropical vacation

Ohio State safety Sonny Styles and his girlfriend Kaia Henderson, a member of the Buckeyes' women's basketball team, went on a relaxing vacation to the Dominican Republic. Henderson uploaded a series of pictures on her Instagram account where the two are seen swimming in the ocean and basking under the sun on the beach.

During their getaway, they sported matching outfits; both wearing white tops and light-washed denim pants.

As per Kaia Henderson’s Instagram, the couple made their relationship public in May 2022, the day they went to prom together. They were dressed in black formal attire for their special day.

As a Buckeyes’ Hooper, Kaia Henderson featured in 15 games last season, averaging 0.8 points and 0.7 rebounds per game. Not getting much time on the court, she will hope to break into the starting lineup for the upcoming season.

Sonny Styles became a star player on the Ohio State Buckeyes roster. He spent most of his freshman season on the sidelines but turned out to be an asset for coach Ryan Day as a sophomore. Last season, Styles averaged 32 solo tackles, forced 1 fumble and defended 1 pass.

Learn about Sonny Styles’ parents

Now shifting focus from Sonny Styles' girlfriend to his family background, let’s delve into some details about his parents.

Laverna Styles also attended Ohio State University like her son, where she met her future husband Lorenzo C. Styles.

Sonny’s mother is the director of HR operations at the Ohio Department of Administrative Services and has held the position since June 2023. On the other hand, his father is a former NFL linebacker who was drafted by the Atlanta Falcons in the third round of the 1995 NFL draft.

Lorenzo C. Styles played for the Falcons and the St. Louis Rams, winning the Super Bowl with the Rams in 2000. After his playing career ended, Lorenzo became the linebacker coach at Ohio Dominion University from 2010 to 2011.

He was then the defensive line coach for the Marion Mayhem in 2010, defensive coordinator, and defensive backs coach for the Dayton Silverbacks in 2011 and was the head coach for Marion Blue Racers in 2012.

Sonny Styles aims to follow in his father's footsteps and plans to play in the NFL.

