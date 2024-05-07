IN PHOTOS: Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart poses with $160M worth Eli Manning during interactive conversation

Jaxson Dart met up with former Ole Miss Rebels QB Eli Manning during an interactive session. The duo got together at the Vaught Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi and posed together on the stage. The current Ole Miss QB got some words of advice from the NFL legend alumni while they were there.

Dart has led the Rebels since joining the program in 2021 and has established himself as the backbone of the Lane Kiffin system. The QB had a good showing in the 2023 season, narrowly missing out on the SEC championship game spot to Alabama. Maybe a word of advice from a two-time Super Bowl champion is exactly what he needed to take his game to the next level this fall.

Here are the snaps from the Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart’s interactive meetup with Eli Manning:

“Ole Miss Legacy. Eli Manning and Jaxson Dart talk ball,” the Rebels wrote in the caption of the Instagram post.

Before lighting up the NFL, Manning, who has a $160 million net worth according to Celebrity Net Worth, played for four seasons in Oxford from 2000 to 2003 and broke numerous school records. He had a total of 10,119 passing yards, giving him the fifth spot in the SEC career list.

The younger Manning threw a total of 81 touchdown passes and had an astonishing passer rating of 137.7. He was the first overall pick of the 2004 NFL draft and went on to be the only QB who defeated Tom Brady twice in the Super Bowl. With the 2025 NFL draft a year away, he might be the perfect person for Dart to turn to for advice.

Lane Kiffin's reaction to Jaxson Dart’s Ole Miss return announcement

Back in February, Jaxson Dart announced that he would be returning to play for Ole Miss in the 2024 season. To mark the occasion, the Rebels made a video featuring the QB and wide receiver Tre Harris, calling them the best returning QB-WR duo in college football.

The video showed Dart throwing the ball and Harris making a one-handed catch before they broke into the Bowman celebration. However, it seems their head coach, Lane Kiffin, didn't like it.

“Please don't ever do this again!!” Kiffin wrote in a tweet with a facepalm emoji.

Dart threw for 3,364 passing yards in the 2023 season in 233 completions. He threw 23 passing touchdowns and just five of his pass attempts resulted in a turnover. The Rebels star led his team to an 11-2 overall finish in the regular season before Ole Miss won the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl against the Penn State Nittany Lions. Will Dart lead his team further this fall?

