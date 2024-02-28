Lane Kiffin has a unique sense of humor and his two stars, Jaxson Dart and Tre Harris, bore the brunt of it most recently. The quarterback and wide receiver duo were featured in a unique announcement video from the Ole Miss Rebels.

Their head coach reacted to the video and roasted his biggest offensive star, who bore great news for him.

“Best returning QB-WR duo in college football,” Ole Miss social media team posted on X.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Expand Tweet

The video showed Dart throwing the ball in the air, which Harris caught with one hand. To honor their chemistry, the couple performed a bowman position together. But it appears that Lane Kiffin isn't a fan of his best players doing such things.

The $14 million-worth (via Celebrity Net Worth) Ole Miss head coach had just one request.

“Please don't ever do this again!!” Kiffin wrote in a tweet with a facepalm emoji.

Expand Tweet

The Rebels had a strong season in 2023, with Dart at quarterback and Harris as his primary passing target. The couple will return for one more season together, seeking to build on their connection. The duo was named in the top 10 QB-receiver partnerships in college football at the end of the season.

Also read: $1.4 million NIL-valued Jaxson Dart signs massive NIL deal with Nicholas Airs as first-ever private jet endorsement

A look at Jaxson Dart and Tre Harris’ 2023 season through numbers

Jaxson Dart proved great for Lane Kiffin and the Rebels last season. The quarterback threw for 3,364 passing yards in 2023. It is an improvement from the 2,974 yards he threw in 2022.

His touchdown passes turned out to be 23 against 20 from the previous year. He was also a better protector of the ball, with picks coming down from 11 in 2022 to five this time around.

His partner in crime, wide receiver Tre Harris, set the stage for the partnership by catching four touchdown passes in Week 1. Harris registered 985 receiving yards and eight touchdowns in the season, the best in the year from an Ole Miss wideout. He also finished fourth in the SEC in terms of numbers.

Lane Kiffin and his boys are already back in training mode, preparing to better their 11-win 2023 season. Will they be able to? Do share your thoughts in the comments.

Also read: "3 years today": Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin opens up sobriety journey with touching note on X