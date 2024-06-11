In Photos: Oregon QB Dillon Gabriel greets alma mater Mililani with a special gift for high school football team

Dillon Gabriel is a former standout from Hawaii Mililani High School in Hawaii. The Oregon quarterback shared photos of himself back at his school, where he met his alma mater while looking at the football gear he provided to the high school as part of his philanthropic efforts.

He captioned the post:

“So damn special! The Smile on the football team’s face was priceless. Our vision is coming to life.”

Gabriel hosted an event, "I'M INSPIRED," in April. In an interview with On3, Gabriel expressed his passion for supporting his hometown.

"When NIL started out, I just gave sneakers to the basketball team and accessories,” Gabriel said. Super small, right? If we look at it in, in this case, it’s a small thing, but it could change somebody’s life. It could completely impact somebody’s life."

With a NIL value of $1.3 million, Gabriel partnered with brands like Nike and Guardian Caps to provide equipment donations, recognizing the impact it could have on young athletes' lives.

Dillon Gabriel draws inspiration from Marcus Mariota

Dillon Gabriel's journey from Hawaiian dreamer to college football star is the result of his deep admiration for the Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota, whose success paved the way for Gabriel's aspirations. Raised in Hawaii, Gabriel idolized Mariota, envisioning a future in big-time college football.

Gabriel's roots were evident at Mililani High School, where he donated Nike football gear during the "I'm Inspired" event.

"That's what makes me emotional," he told ESPN, "being once that kid who wanted to be like Marcus and play at the next level and the biggest stages with your teammates that you've grinded with. It's priceless. I want that the same for all these kids, for Mililani and also on the island."

His philanthropic endeavors include raising over $250,000 for Mililani High School.