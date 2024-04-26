IN PHOTOS: Snippets from BYU OT Kingsley Suamataia and GF Nani Falatea’s adorable relationship

BYU Cougars OT Kingsley Suamataia has been dating Nani Falatea 21-year-old from Orem, Utah. Just like Suamataia, Falatea is also a college athlete who began her collegiate basketball career with Oregon before transferring to the BYU Cougars.

In one of her Instagram posts, Falatea shared a few love-filled snaps with boyfriend Suamataia. In the photos, we see the couple embracing each other and looking very much in love. Both Sumataia and Falatea dazzled fans with their wide smiles while the BYU hooper flaunted her engagement ring.

"soul tied..i love you @bab_kingz76", Falatea wrote in the caption.

How long have Kingsley Suamataia and Nani Falatea been dating?

According to Falatea's Instagram, the couple started dating back in October 2022. Suamatani had shared a post last October celebrating their first anniversary as a couple. He shared a few videos and snippets of memorable times throughout their relationship.

"To my EndGame, Happy 1 year bebe", Falatea wrote in the caption.

When Kingsley Suamataia transferred from Oregon to play for BYU, Falatea followed him and also joined the Cougars women's basketball team for the 2022 season. She played in all 32 games for the team that campaign, averaging 15.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game.

The couple then decided to take the next step in their relationship and got engaged in August 2023. Following the engagement, Suamataia went on to play his last season with the Cougars before declaring for the 2024 NFL draft. He is projected to be picked in the first or second round of the draft this year.

On the other hand, Nani Falatea left the Cougars women's basketball team in December last year. The reason behind her sudden exit decision remains shrouded in mystery.

Which team do you think will pick Kingsley Suamataia in the 2024 NFL Draft? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

