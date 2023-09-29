IN PHOTOS: Spencer Rattler's GF Yazmina Gonzalez shares heartwarming snaps wishing star QB on his birthday

South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler turned 23 on Thursday. The Gamecocks QB received a loving message from his girlfriend Yazmina on his birthday. The former volleyball player shared a collage of the couple's snaps on her Instagram story. Most of the pictures were from their getaway to Turks and Caicos.

"For life," Yazmina wrote. " Happy birthday to my person. I love you so much."

The collage shared by Yazmina. (Credit: Yazmina Gonzalez IG)

She also shared a video from the Turks and Caicos beach, enjoying and having fun with Rattler.

Rattler hasn't had a great start to the season with the South Carolina Gamecocks in 2023. The Gamecocks have won as many as they have lost after the first four games. The QB would be hoping to perform better from Week 5.

The ups and downs for the Gamecocks this season

The Gamecocks fans have seen everything this season, and it is only the start of Week 5. South Carolina are 2-2 after four weeks of action. They started Week 1 with a defeat as North Carolina ran over them in the season's opening game. The second loss came against the defending National champions, Georgia Bulldogs. Wins against Furman and MS State have helped Spencer Rattler and the Gamecocks to gain some confidence.

Rattler has seven touchdowns in four games with two interceptions. He ranks sixth in the nation in passing yards per game and 12th in completion percentage. He would aim to improve his record with a better game against Tennessee and push on from there.