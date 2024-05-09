IN PHOTOS: Steve Sarkisian’s daughter Ashley Sarkisian shares fun snaps from NYC as she ‘procrastinates studying’

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian's daughter, Ashley Sarkisian, took to Instagram on Thursday to share fun snaps from her night out in New York City. She also claimed that she was "procrastinating studying" as her finals approached. Ashley had a great time with her friends in the Big Apple and gave the fans a sneak peek into her outing.

While one of the photos showed Ashley and her friend posing with roses in their mouths, another documented them going out to grab a bite. The pictures also showed the NYC landscape and the duo enjoying a doughnut in a fun way. All in all, it's everything but studying for her at the moment.

Here are the snaps shared by Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian's daughter, Ashley Sarkisian:

“Procrastinating studying for my last final,” Sarkisian wrote in the caption of her Instagram post.

Sarkisian is away from home, having enrolled in a bachelor's degree program at New York University. She is pursuing international relations with minors in Spanish and Portuguese. While she isn't as famous as her father, she still boasts quite a bit of a following on social media.

Ashley was 12 when her dad got a divorce from her mom, Stephanie Sarkisian, in 2015. They had agreed to a private settlement and joint custody of their three kids. Since then, Ashley has grown into a vibrant personality, enjoying every little moment life has to offer. She will soon graduate from NYU and look for further avenues toward the continued excellence her father has come to be known for.

Ashley Sarkisian, an ardent fan of Steve Sarkisian's Texas Longhorns

Even though Ashley Sarkisian is a student at NYU, she ardently follows her father's Longhorns team. During the 2023 season, she gave evidence of her fandom when Texas fell to arch-rivals the Oklahoma Sooners in the Red River Rivalry game.

After the 34-30 defeat, Ashley posed with another huge Texas fan, Matthew McConaughey, and had just three words to say, which instantly endeared her among the Longhorns faithful.

“OU still sucks”.

Texas suffered just one defeat the entire regular season in 2023 and won the Big 12 title before making its way into the College Football Playoff. The Longhorns eventually fell to the Pac-12 champion Washington Huskies in the CFP semifinal in the Sugar Bowl, but the team ended up impressing many.

Ashley will hope her father, Steve Sarkisian, leads them in another playoff run that ends with a national title this time.

