PHOTO: Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal Sarkisian rocks Balmain’s asymmetric dress as she poses with Olivier Rousteing

Loreal Sarkisian and 'FASHION' always find themselves entangled together. It's the time of the Met Gala and celebrities flew their way to New York to attend one of the premiere fashion events which is always scheduled for the first week of May every year.

The wife of Texas Longhorns football coach Steve Sarkisian posted a story on Instagram alongside French fashion designer Olivier Rousteing, who's been working as the creative director of French luxury brand Balmain for over a decade.

Loreal rocked a black asymmetrical dress with a white border while Rousteing chose an all-black outfit with padded shoulders. Have a look:

Loreal Sarkisian with designer Olivier Rousteing

Coach Sarkisian's better half complimented her attire with a black and white hand purse. Possessing a keen eye for style, Loreal has become synonymous with elegance and sophistication when it comes to her fashion choices.

Loreal Sarkisian's Balmain connection

Loreal has been involved with French luxury brand Balmain for quite some time. Through an Instagram post in February, the “First Lady of Texas Football” teased a partnership with the fashion house known for its high-end appeal.

She wore a slick Balmain-Paris ensemble, displaying her glamour and captioning the post:

“Balmain x Aspen loading… #travelday XOLO 🤍”

Her fashion journey isn't just about striking poses; it's a reflection of her passion for self-expression and transformation. In a Q&A session, she revealed her love for the transformative power of clothing and makeup. She said:

” I basically can transform into whomever or whatever mood I'm going for.”

In March, she attended the Balmain Paris event in a mesmerizing pink dress adorned with black polka dots, showcasing her flair for fashion once again. She captioned the post:

"Balmain x Loreal Sarkisian 🌹💕"

A regular presence at the Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, Loreal has surely elevated herself to a style icon status.

