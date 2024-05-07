“Being carried is crazy!!”- Texas HC Steve Sarkasian’s wife Loreal Sarkisian lavishes praise on Tyla’s Met Gala look

Steve Sarkisian's wife Loreal Sarkisian took to Instagram to share South African singer Tyla’s look at the Met Gala 2024. She heaped praise and pointed out one ‘crazy’ thing about the entry that the cameras captured.

The annual celebrity fashion event took place on Monday night at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. Several celebrities from around the world attended the gala celebrating the Costume Institute’s new exhibition. While Loreal shared the looks of several celebrities from the night, only Tyla’s look made her comment:

“Being carried is crazy!!!” Loreal wrote in her Instagram story.



It was the South African star’s debut at the Met Gala and it was a memorable one. She got together with the team at Balmain to bring to life a dress made of sand, an obvious tribute to the ‘Sands of Time.’ The strapless dress hugged the singer's body, was made using three colors of sand and was mixed with micro-crystal studs. It went well with the theme of the night, ‘Garden of Time.’

Tyla has made headlines with her fashion sense before when she appeared in a pistachio Atelier Versace creation for the 2024 Grammy Awards. Her latest look only solidified the notion and it also got the nod from Balmain’s own, Loreal Sarkisian.

Sand dress was a 'crazy idea' for Tyla

While Loreal Sarkisian thought the idea of Tyla being carried was crazy, the South African singer thought the same about a dress being made out of sand. She told Vogue that it came out as they were looking to do something creative for her debut at the Met Gala.

“We were looking to do something creative, something completely different for my first Met Gala. So when Balmain showed me the idea and sketch, I just knew it was perfect. The idea was crazy, and I loved it. I’m excited and a little nervous, but I’m looking forward to having a fun night at The Met!”

The brain behind the dress was Olivier Rousteing, Balmain Paris’ creative director. According to him, the inspiration behind the design came from the desire to redefine boundaries, like the singer does in her music.

