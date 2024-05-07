"She's absolutely stunning" — Tyla's look for the Met Gala 2024 leaves fans stunned

South African pop star, Tyla, just made her Met Gala debut with a sand-sculpted dress, leaving fans stunned. The singer wore a Balmain gown, that resembled a sculpture. She also carried an hourglass, denoting the time from the theme “Garden of Time.”

Tyla looked like a "Goddess of Time," and through her dress, she presented herself as an hourglass.

While rocking this look, Tyla completed it with a beautiful cat eye, glowy makeup, and sand-like glitter on her shoulders. Her short bob perfectly matched this look, focusing on time.

Praising the actress' creative look, one user commented on X:

"She's absolutely stunning!"

Expand Tweet

Fans react to Tyla's Met Gala debut look

Tyla’s first-ever Met Gala carpet was highly appreciated by fans as they expressed it on social media.

“She’s absolutely stunning!,” a fan wrote on X.

"Everyone look at Tyla. She looks gorgeous and I love the sand hourglass bag #MetGala," another fan commented.

"TYLA’S DRESS IS THE SAND FROM HER HOURGLASS?? STRAIGHT TO THE BEST DRESSED LIST!!," an X user wrote.

Other netizens appreciated how innovative Tyla's sand dress was by calling it "Genius."

"Tyla’s very first Met Gala and she’s already the best dressed person on the carpet!!," another fan reacted.

"The hour glass with the dress that looks like it’s turning into dust!! Oh Tyla’s team ate with this one," a netizen commented.

"tyla wearing custom balmai at the met gala — OMG THE QUEEN OF TIME INDEED!!!! WHAT A GODDESS! this sand dress is definitely GENIUS," a fan reacted.

Exploring the details: Custom-mold made from Tyla's body

For this exquisite debut at Met Gala 2024, Tyla’s dress was made from a custom mold of her body. On the red carpet, she told La La Anthony about it:

"We really wanted something out of the box for this year, as it’s my first time at the Met.”

Expand Tweet

The Water singer paired this molded dress (made out of sand) with a gold necklace. To complete her look, she had an oversized hourglass in her hand. Tyla had her nails featuring 3D chain embellishments, which mimicked the dripping sand. Everything she donned, including her nails, was well-coordinated to match the dress and the theme of the Met Gala 2024.

Tyla mentioned on the red carpet:

“It feels amazing, I’m so excited to go inside and see all of the pictures, then go home. I just love the outfit and how everything turned out.”

Revealing more about the dress, Balmain creative director Olivia Rousteing shared:

"We molded [Tyla’s] body a couple months ago. The idea was she could dress once in the dress and it would be part of the museum. “what is sleeping beauty? ‘Sleeping Beauty’ for me [means] you can dress once in a lifetime.”

Rousteing also wore a similar sand top, created from his face mold.

Tyla released her self-titled debut album in March, making her the youngest South African artist to have a song listed in the Billboard Hot 100 for R&B-meets-Afrobeats song.