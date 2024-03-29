"Stunning": Fans swoon over Tyla’s look for latest magazine pictorial

The South African singer-songwriter Tyla recently appeared on the Billboard's cover and made news for her 'stunning' look.

Tyla wore a peach and beige colored bralette with a short printed skirt for the cover shoot of Billboard. They posted this visual on March 28, 2024, on their social media platforms. Fans were in awe of her 'beautiful' looks for the cover pictorial. Many took to social media platforms to shower positive compliments for her Billboard cover look.

Tyla became the first and youngest person to win a Grammy for Best African Music Performance at 22. She rose to international fame with her 2023 single Water. The single became famous in 16 countries including the United Kingdom and the United States.

More details about Tyla's look for Billboard cover

Tyla appeared on the cover of Billboard on March 28, 2024.

Her looks consist generally of R&B style outfits. She usually goes for crop tops, slung cargo pants, and chain links like the early 90's styles. She opts for breathable fabrics that are comfortable to wear and help convey confidence as well as cool.

For the cover pictorial, she chose to wear a peach and beige netter bralette. She paired it with a printed short skirt and fur print puffer jacket. She accessorized her entire look with mismatched golden hoops that complemented well with her eyebrow slit. She added some layers of golden chains to complete her look.

She went with a dewy and natural base for her foundation. She chose to highlight her eyes with a light silver eyeshadow that was cut and creased on the edges to give an elevated eye look. She further added fluffy, voluminous lashes to add depth to her eyes.

She wore a light brown lip gloss that made her lips stand out from the rest of her look. She used a highlighter to accentuate the high points of her face and used a bronzer to add depth to her jawline.

She revealed her global music strategy while posing for a Billboard cover. She added that she would be dropping out of many North American and European music festivals, even Coachella for the time being.

Tyla looked confident and bold in the cover pictorial for Billboard. She spoke about who she wanted to be the first African pop star and winning a Grammy made her feel like top of the world.