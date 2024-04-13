IN PHOTOS: Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal Sarkisian shows off vintage Chanel bag worth over $5000 during Hawaii-themed party

Texas Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian's wife, Loreal Sarkisian, attended a Hawaii-themed party in New Orleans, Louisiana, on Friday. The party, "A Night in Hawaii With The Josiah’s," was hosted by her friends Christianne Johnson and Austin Josiah. Sarkisian gave some sneak peeks into the party as she enjoyed herself in the tropical theme.

The "Longhorns First Lady" also showed off her vintage Chanel bag on social media. She took to Instagram to share various snaps from the party, including the medium boy flap bag that is worth over $5000 in the market, per OpenForVintage. The 39-year-old also posed with Johnson to capture the beautiful memories of friendship and love.

Here is the Chanel bag that Loreal Sarkisian showed off at the party:

Loreal Sarkisian's vintage Chanel bag.

Some other visuals from the party include the two hosts and Sarkisian posing for a snap. She shared all this through her Instagram stories:

The two hosts of the party.

Loreal posing for a snap.

Sarkisian also took part in a parade before the actual party, which saw a colorful tableau with all the guests on it. It also included a marching band that mesmerized not only the guests on the tableau as they passed it but also many bystanders who couldn't help but stop and take a look. All in all, the party looked amazing from start to finish.

Sarkisian is known for her fashion choices in the college football world and beyond. She regularly shared her gameday looks before every Longhorns game in the 2023 season. And the celebrity stylist is doing the same even in the offseason.

Loreal Sarkisian opens up about facing criticism as an online personality

Loreal Sarkisian isn't just the wife of Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian but a popular online personality in her own right. Recently, she opened up about facing criticism for being just that. In an Instagram post, she said criticism comes with anything when one loves something.

"I have to present what I think they might like based on my expertise and knowledge and style. I just gotta cross my fingers and hope it's accepted and received the way that I'm putting it out,” she could be heard saying in the video.

Sarkisian has been on the rise in the fashion industry and works with all the big brands, like Balmain Paris and Givenchy. A little criticism is bound to come her way, but it looks like she isn't going to be bogged down by any of it and continue on her path.

