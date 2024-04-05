WATCH: Steve Sarkasian’s wife Loreal Sarkisian gets candid about criticism faced as a popular online personality

Loreal Sarkisian is carving her fashion career with utmost vigor as she continues to share the journey with her 119K Instagram followers. However, the road to success for Loreal hasn't been a straight one.

Posting a reel on IG, Sarkisian talked about the ups and downs she has faced. Acknowledging the inevitable criticism that comes with pursuing one's passion, Loreas said:

"I think this comes with pretty much anything when you love something, it's your baby, it's your passion, it is the criticism. At the end of the day, you want people to love it, you want them to like it, to accept it, and you don't get to control that is and will always be the scariest part."

The 'First Lady of Texas Football' highlighted the unpredictability of public perception and the challenges of catering to a diverse audience.

"I have to present what I think they might like based of my expertise and knowledge and style. Iujust gotta cross my fingers and hope it's accepted and received the way that I'm putting it out."

She captioned her post:

"I am an artist and I’m sensitive about my craft, so be cool.😜"

Fans in the comment section lauded Steve Sarkisian's wife for her grit and perseverance while creating a name for herself. Let's look at some of the fan reactions:

Screenshot via Instagram

With a strong sense of faith and determination, Loreal Sarkisian remains optimistic about the future of her career.

Steve Sarkisian praises Loreal Sarkisian over Givenchy collaboration

The Texas Longhorns coach took to social media to commend his wife on her latest venture with French luxury brand Givenchy. Loreal teased her upcoming fashion project on Instagram, sparking excitement among fans and fashion enthusiasts alike.

Loreal shared snippets of her work with Givenchy, a collaboration that signifies her rising prominence in the fashion industry. She captioned her IG post:

”I’m doing everything I can and letting God do everything I can't. So grateful for all my opportunities.”

Her husband's supportive comment, "Do your thing honey!" only added to the anticipation surrounding her project.

Screenshot via Instagram

Loreal's association with Givenchy isn't new; it dates back to October when she made history as the first partner to receive full creative autonomy from the fashion powerhouse.

“Fyi, this is the first time in the history of Givenchy that they partnered with someone and allowed a full on production and recreation of a collection,” Loreal captioned her post.

Screenshot via Instagram

Having attended the Givenchy Fashion Show during the 2024 Spring Fashion Week in Paris, Loreal Sarkisian's collaboration with the brand shows her growing influence and innovative vision in the fashion world.

