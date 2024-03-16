“Sassy and Classy” - Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal Sarkisian shows off stunning red and black outfit during luxurious Balmain event

Loreal Sarkisian never fails to stun her fans and social media followers with her looks and panache. She is making the best out of her partnership with French luxury brand Balmain.

Attending an event of the Parisian brand, Loreal posted a series of pictures having a great time. She wore a see-through one-piece dress with red roses and leaves embroidered on it. She paired her outfit with red high heels as she posed for the lens.

Loreal captioned her post:

"…sassy and classy at its finest 💋

Thank you @balmain & @olivier_rousteing for such an amazing time 🫶🏾🤞🏾

XOLO 🤍"

Fans couldn't help themselves from complimenting her "sassy" look. They took over the comments sections showering Loreal with compliments. Let's have a look at some of them:

Screenshot via Instagram

Loreal has been to numerous Balmain events in the past couple of months, especially after she announced a massive collaboration with the $522 million worth fashion giant.

Loreal Sarkisian outfit feat. Givenchy

Steve Sarkisian’s wife turned heads at the Givenchy Fall Winter 2024 fashion show in Europe. Flaunting a vibrant red ensemble featuring a varsity jacket, a chic white shirt dress and knee-high red boots, Loreal perfectly complemented her outfit with a striking red Givenchy bag.

Apart from her fashion venture, the 39-year-old gave practical travel advice for a European trip. Through an Instagram video, she highlighted essential items for carry-on luggage, including Lysol wipes, a makeup bag, compression socks and electronic devices with chargers and European adaptors.

Her European adventure follows her partnership announcement last October, as the First Lady of Texas football tends to extend her involvement beyond the gridiron. She has made great strides in the fashion industry, forging partnerships with brands like Balmain Paris and Givenchy.

