“Shear beauty” - Texas HC Steve Sarkisian gushes over wife Loreal Sarkisian’s dazzling look from ladies luncheon

Steve Sarkisian's wife, Loreal Sarkisian, took to Instagram on Thursday to share another one of her dazzling looks. She had recently participated in a ladies' luncheon with Balmain Paris, where she met women from different walks of life. While her first look got her the title of Barbie, she now shared her second style statement from the event.

Loreal is a known celebrity stylist who is famous for her fashion advice and looks on social media. She attends different events to further her cause of fashion while also being a staunch supporter of the Texas Longhorns football program. Her latest snaps in a gorgeous green and white dress also drew an adorable reaction from her husband and Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian.

“Ladies luncheon, look 2,” Loreal wrote in the caption of the Instagram post.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Coach Sarkisian couldn't stop himself from dropping a public comment on the post, even misspelling the word "sheer." He gushed over his wife's look and left a loving reaction to hype her up.

“Shear beauty,” the Texas Longhorns coach wrote.

Steve Sarkisian's comment on the post.

Earlier, Loreal showed off a stunning pink dress for the luncheon. She also thanked all the ladies who turned up for the event, calling them all beautiful inside out. The Barbiesque dress had black polka dots on a pink fabric. Two flowers cut out from the same fabric adorned either side of the dress. The look was a hit with the fans, as most of her looks generally are.

So what did the fans have to say about the look No. 2?

Also read: IN PHOTOS: Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal Sarkisian shows off red outfit for Givenchy Fall Winter 2024 via latest IG post

Fans join Steve Sarkisian in gushing over Loreal Sarkisian’s luncheon look

While Steve Sarkisian hyped up his wife Loreal Sarkisian's luncheon look, the college football world joined him to do the same. Fans had all kinds of adjectives for the celebrity stylist. Some called her gorgeous, while others used emojis to convey their message. Here are a few reactions:

Fans loved Loreal's look from the luncheon.

Some other fan reactions.

Loreal Sarkisian is famous throughout college football, especially in the Longhorns nation, for her gameday looks and passion for the team. Despite her busy schedule and travels, she has been a regular at the football games featuring the Texas football program. That is expected to continue once the 2024 season rolls around this fall.

Also read: IN PHOTOS: Steve Sarkisian's wife Loreal dazzles in glittering outfit at Texas HC's grand Birthday party

Poll : Did you like Loreal's latest look? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion