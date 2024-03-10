IN PHOTOS: Steve Sarkisian's wife Loreal dazzles in glittering outfit at Texas HC's grand Birthday party

Steve Sarkisian’s wife, Loreal Sarkisian, recently posted pictures from her husband’s 50th birthday party. The wardrobe stylist shared a few snippets with her husband on her Instagram account.

Loreal donned a silver glittery co-ord set containing a tube top and a pencil skirt. The set also had white pearls embedded in it. To add the last bit of shimmer, she styled the set with silver heels.

Steve Sarkisian was also seen in one of the pictures. The couple was standing next to each other, smiling. Sarkisian was wearing a black coat and a black T-shirt.

“A time was had last night celebrating @steve.sarkisian 50th Birthday!! Thank you to everyone who came out!🖤🎉💛, " she wrote in the caption.

Recently, on a podcast, Steve was candid about his decision not to take up the head coaching role at Tuscaloosa after Nick Saban's retirement. He shed some light on the reasons behind it.

“The speculation in the outside world was probably just that. We were in the process of developing and getting my new contract here done.

"And I think we’re on the cusp of doing some really special things here at the University of Texas. So, you know, unfortunate but no, that was not really a reality,” Sarkisian said on ‘All Facts No Breaks.’

Coach Sarkisian gets a sweet shoutout from wife Loreal

Steve Sarkisian received a sweet birthday greeting from his wife, Loreal Sarkisian, on Instagram. Loreal shared a collection of never-before-seen photos featuring the couple.

This sweet gesture was accompanied by a loving message expressing her affection for Sarkisian.

"Screaming HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my husband!!! Praying these next 50 years are even better than the first 50!!! You are the best coach, friend, Dad, and husband a girl could ask for! I thank God for you everyday! Keep being a bright spot in all of our lives! I love you so much ♥️🤞🏾Y’all tell [Steve Sarkisian] Happy Birthday 🎉"

The post garnered warm wishes and birthday cheer from fans and followers on Loreal's social media platform. What are your thoughts about her gesture? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

