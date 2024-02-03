Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal Sarkisian backs $734,000 NIL-valued Isaiah Bond for partnering with Pop up Birthday

Isaiah Bond was a key player for the Alabama Crimson Tide, helping them reach the college football playoffs before losing to eventual champions Michigan in the Rose Bowl and moving to Texas. However, he is winning hearts on more than just the football field.

Bond shared a video about his new partnership for a special cause on Instagram. The wide receiver has teamed up with ‘Pop Up Birthday’. The non-profit works for foster care children, bringing them the joy of birthdays.

“Proud to have partnered with @popupbirthday to provide joy, hope and normalcy to children in foster care through a personalized birthday experience,” Bond wrote in the caption.

The wide receiver also shared the website where the fans can go to support the non-profit in their noble endeavors. He was lauded for his efforts by many, including Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian's wife, Loreal Sarkisian. She left a comment on the video, showing her support.

Loreal Sarkisian's comment on Bond's video.

Bond had earlier revealed that he was working with Pop Up Birthday with the help of the Texas One Fund, a platform that helps connect student-athletes to charities and sponsors for their overall development.

Isaiah Bond: A business decision to join the Longhorns

Isaiah Bond entered the transfer portal after the end of the college football season, when Alabama head coach Nick Saban announced his decision to step down. Texas came calling as the wide receiver committed to the Longhorns for the next season. In an interview after joining Steve Sarkisian's program, he said it was a business decision for him.

"Just like the business world, you make the best decision for your company. My company right now is my draft stock,” Bond told ESPN.

According to the $734,000 NIL-valued player, he plans to improve his draft stock in the following season. Coach Saban's retirement also might have factored into the decision to switch sides.

