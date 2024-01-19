Former Alabama WR Isaiah Bond shows off dazzling new Ford Bronco worth $50,000 following transfer to Texas as a “business decision”

Isaiah Bond took to Instagram to show off his shiny new wheels. He shared a picture of himself with a brand new Ford Bronco worth $50,000 in the market. The former Alabama wide receiver recently switched to the Texas Longhorns, calling it a “business decision.”

A number of players, including Bond, decided to change teams when the Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban announced his retirement. The wide receiver committed himself to playing for Steve Sarkisian in Austin, Texas, after two successful seasons in Tuscaloosa.

Bond had recently revealed why he decided to part ways with the Crimson Tide. In an interview after committing to the Longhorns, the wide receiver said that he made a “business decision” after the seven-time national champion head coach stepped down from the helm. He also said that the decision was to put himself in the position to help increase his draft stock.

"Just like the business world, you make the best decision for your company. My company right now is my draft stock,” Bond told ESPN.

When Kristen Saban defended Isaiah Bond after his commitment to Texas

In a recent Instagram Q&A with the fans, Nick Saban’s daughter, Kristen Saban, defended wide receiver Isaiah Bond’s decision to leave Tuscaloosa. When a fan equated the transfer to jumping ship, she said it would be unfair to call it that.

"I don't think it's fair to call it jumping ship. Everyone has their own goals that they want to accomplish, and if it is elsewhere, that is totally fine. We want every one of the guys to continue to be successful wherever they are and support them."

Bond caught 48 passes for 668 receiving yards and scored four receiving touchdowns as Alabama won the SEC championship title, ending the two-year run by the Georgia Bulldogs. But they faltered in the playoffs semi-final against the Michigan Wolverines at the Rose Bowl to bow out of contention for the national title.

